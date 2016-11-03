  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo Switch slated for 17 March release

|
Nintendo Nintendo Switch slated for 17 March release
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

- 17 March release for PAL region

- US and Japan releases unclear

Nintendo itself has already confirmed the Switch hybrid games console would be in stores in March 2017, but has never given an exact date. Now though, Twitter user Laura Kate Dale has suggested we could see the Switch, in PAL territories at least, on 17 March 2017.

Dale has said she trusts her source as the same one told her when the official trailer would launch, and that came true. As with any rumour though, she does say to take information with a pinch of salt for now.

TechRadar adds further weight to the rumour by saying previous Nintendo consoles have released on Fridays in the PAL region and 17 March is a Friday too.

It's not clear when the console would launch in North America or Japan, although Dale says she expects Japan to see it a few days earlier than anyone else, but all major territories should see it in the same week.

While we can't confirm the Switch will definitely launch on 17 March for now it's the only date we can circle in our calendars.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments