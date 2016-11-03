Nintendo Switch slated for 17 March release

Nintendo itself has already confirmed the Switch hybrid games console would be in stores in March 2017, but has never given an exact date. Now though, Twitter user Laura Kate Dale has suggested we could see the Switch, in PAL territories at least, on 17 March 2017.

Being told March 17th is currently planned Switch launch day in PAL, will release worldwide that same week but not same date all regions. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) 2 November 2016

Dale has said she trusts her source as the same one told her when the official trailer would launch, and that came true. As with any rumour though, she does say to take information with a pinch of salt for now.

TechRadar adds further weight to the rumour by saying previous Nintendo consoles have released on Fridays in the PAL region and 17 March is a Friday too.

It's not clear when the console would launch in North America or Japan, although Dale says she expects Japan to see it a few days earlier than anyone else, but all major territories should see it in the same week.

While we can't confirm the Switch will definitely launch on 17 March for now it's the only date we can circle in our calendars.