  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

End of an error, Nintendo Wii U canned

|
Pocket-lint End of an error, Nintendo Wii U canned
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

- Nintendo reported to halt production lines

- Lack of orders to blame

With the Nintendo Switch now announced and the Japanese gaming giant looking forward not back, it comes as no surprise that the Wii U is yesterday's news. However, it is mildly surprising to learn that the company is completely severing ties with its biggest console failure.

Ask a Wii U owner about their machine and you'll often hear superlatives. In terms of games, it plays host to some of the best titles available. But it is reported by Eurogamer that Nintendo will cease all production of the console at the end of this week. It is, for all intents and purposes, dead.

Sadly, it also means that the Nintendo Wii U goes in the history books as the company's biggest flop - one of its most expensive misfires for sure.

Nintendo only managed to ship 13.36 million units by the end of September this year. Even the GameCube, considered by many to be a spectacular failure, managed to sell 21 million consoles in its short lifespan.

But as much as the death of the Wii U is sad, times are looking up for the brand. Not only has Pokemon Go made a stack of money for Nintendo without the company having to lift a finger, the Nintendo Switch has had great critical response since its unveiling in a teaser video a couple of weeks ago.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments