Nintendo's president confirms the Switch won't kill off the 3DS

Nintendo recently unveiled the Switch games console with a teaser trailer. In it, it showed the console could be used as a portable handheld machine, which you can use to play multiplayer games with friends using the detachable Joycon controller.

For many, it signalled the end of the 3DS, as it could be seen as a competing console. However Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has confirmed that the 3DS will stay, claiming the "business still has momentum" in an interview with Bloomberg. Kirishima went on to say "we think the 3DS can continue in its own form" and said that the Switch "isn't a successor to the Wii U or 3DS".

The teaser trailer for the new console only gave away a few details, such as the ability play at home or on-the-go, as well as in multiplayer mode. Kirishima told Bloomberg that the trailer serves only to show "a conceptual image of how the Switch is different from the Wii U and previous systems"

"Going forward of course, in terms of what kind of accessories will come out, we want to show this in January and later. By no means was that everything".

Kirishima is referring to Nintendo's 13 January event, where more details about the Switch console, including games currently in development will be revealed. It's also hoped that Nintendo will give some indication as to how much the Switch will cost when it goes on sale in March.