Nintendo Switch specs and feature reveal set for 13 January
- Launch date and games currently in development
- Price should be announced
Following the teaser trailer released earlier this month, Nintendo will reveal more details about the Switch games console in a presentation on 13 January 2017.
Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima confirmed the news of the presentation and said it will be the first time we'll be able to see a range of games currently in development for the system as well as when we can expect to see it in store shelves.
Although it wasn't confirmed to be announced at the presentation, we should hopefully be given details surrounding pricing and any possible bundle deals.
The Nintendo Switch was originally thought to be called the NX. It's a 2-in-1 games console that can switch between being used at home with a TV, to being a portable console to take on-the-go.
When using it at home, the Switch is placed in a charging dock that connects to your TV and use a control pad to play games.
If you want to go out the house and take your gaming with you, you can slide the controller apart and attach the two pieces to the sides of the Switch screen, turning it into a handheld console.
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Switch games: The games revealed so far and what we'd like to see
The controllers can also be used wirelessly and can let 2 players play at the same time, each using one of the controller pieces.
It's an intriguing design from Nintendo, and while initial reaction may be positive, it could well come down to what games will be available that will determine its success.
