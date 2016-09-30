The NES Mini is cool, but Japan’s Famicom Mini is way cooler

While the NES Mini may look pretty cool, Nintendo has just announced that Japan will be getting its own tiny piece of nostalgia in the form of the Famicom Mini, and we have to say, it looks an awful lot better.

It’s official title is the Nintendo Classic Mini: Family Computer and will be a miniature version of the Japanese exclusive NES released in 1983. It will also come with 30 games pre-installed like the European version, although it won’t feature games such as Kid Icarus or Final Fantasy. Instead it will have Final Fantasy III, Atlantis no Nazo, Downtown Nekketsu Koshinkyoku: Soreyuke Daidundokai, NES Open Tournament Golf, River City Ransom, Solomon’s Key and a couple of other Japanese titles.

Another difference is the controllers are hardwired to the console, whereas the controllers on the NES Mini can be swapped out. The NES Famicom is due for release on November 10th for 5980 Yen, or about $59.

Nintendo revealed the NES Mini back in July, confirming it would be its next console release. We were hoping for the Nintendo NX, but we may only have to wait until next month to see an official announcement for it. The NES Mini is a much smaller version of the company’s original console which was released in Europe in 1986 and comes with 30 of Nintendo’s biggest 8-bit games pre-installed.