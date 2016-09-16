How to add Mario stickers to your photos in iOS 10 Messages

Apple's latest software build iOS 10 comes with plenty of great new features, one of which can be found within the overhaul of the Messages app.

Messages has been totally revamped bringing a whole host of fun additions, but there is one in particular that's pretty fun - Mario stickers.

We all love Mario - he's great. So the fact that it's now possible to turn anyone into Mario, whether it be your cat or your partner, is well, pretty damn exciting. Here's how to do it (because it is actually not that obvious).

First up, you'll need to download the Super Mario Run sticker pack from the iMessage App Store.

Open Messages > Go to a new message > Tap the App Store icon next to the input field > Tap the four dots in the bottom left > Click on the Store icon > Head to the Categories tab > Stickers > Gaming > Super Mario Run > Hit "Get"

After it has installed, you'll see all the Mario stickers appear underneath the input box in a new message when you tap on the App Store again. You may need to swipe across when the tray appears to get to Mario.

Once you have the Mario stickers up beneath your message conversation, you can send away to the recipient. Scroll down and you'll find Mario's hat and nose with moustache, which you can add to images.

To do this, you first need to upload and send the image you want to Mario-fy. After the image appears in the conversation, you then need to get yourself back to the Mario stickers tray.

Press and hold the Mario hat and drag it onto the image within the conversation above, and do the same with the nose and moustache. Both will send individually but the recipient will then see the image complete with the Mario enhancements.

The same process applies if you want to add the coin, tube, question mark block or any of the other Mario Stickers.

So there you have it - easy once you know how hey. Happy Marioing.