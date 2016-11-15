Super Mario Run released for iPhone and iPad on 15 December, priced at £7.99

During the Apple iPhone 7 launch, Nintendo revealed that it will finally bring Mario to mobile this year. Now we know when: Thursday 15 December. Super Mario Run will be available for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, from that date.

It was originally unveiled during when Apple boss Tim Cook gave up the iPhone 7 event stage to Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario's creator.

It is an endless runner game, with similar styling to the classic 2D platform games starring the plump plumber. However, Mario runs automatically, so you need only tap the screen to make him jump.

There are other modes added, which add variety, but the simple fact that a Mario game will finally be available on mobile and tablets is very exciting indeed. It could even be as big a deal as Pokemon Go.

The game will be released in 151 countries and regions and will cost £7.99. You will be able to play a brief demo version for free, but if you want to continue the one-time payment will be required.

There will be no in-app purchases beyond this, promised Miyamoto. Nintendo wants it to be playable and suit all ages. Parents will certainly approve.

Nintendo still also plans to release iPhone and iPad games based on other franchises, including Animal Crossing.