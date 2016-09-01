  1. Home
Super Mario Maker coming to Nintendo 3DS, Pokemon Sun and Moon 2DS consoles announced too

- Similar to Wii U version

- Create your own Mario levels

- Pokemon Sun and Moon due November

Nintendo has announced that it will be bringing a version of hit Wii U game Super Mario Maker to the Nintendo 3DS.

It will be a similar kind of affair, giving you the ability to create your own 2D platforming levels using characters, enemies and objects from Mario games throughout history. It will also come with 100 pre-made levels from Nintendo itself.

However, some of the user-made levels created on Wii U won't be available on the 3DS version. Plenty will be able to play through, as will the challenge mode, but it is a slightly cut down game. That said, we suspect it'll be even better suited to the dual screen handheld.

Super Mario Maker for 3DS comes will be available in the UK from 2 December.

Nintendo also used its 3DS Direct online showcase to announce a couple of new Nintendo 2DS consoles, one each for Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon.

Timed to come out in November alongside the launch of the two new Pokemon chapters, each of the new handhelds will come with one of the two titles, and be styled to match. These are in addition to the New Nintendo 3DS XL Solgaleo and Lunala Limited Edition console previously announced.

Nintendo has yet to announce pricing for any of the products shown during the Direct stream, but you should be able to see them on the Nintendo Store soon.

