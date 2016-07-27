Nintendo NX: Completely portable, powered by Nvidia Tegra chip, and games that come on cartridges, claim sources

Nintendo NX rumours continue to swirl ahead of any official details of the confirmed new console from Nintendo.

The latest rumour plays on previous expectations that it would involve a portable controller allowing gamers to play on the go, and away from their TV at home.

However, according to a number of sources talking to gaming site Eurogamer, it is not just the controller that will be portable, but the whole games console.

"Nintendo's upcoming NX will be a portable, handheld console with detachable controllers," the site is claiming. "On the move, NX will function as a high-powered handheld console with its own display. So far so normal - but here's the twist: we've heard the screen is bookended by two controller sections on either side, which can be attached or detached as required."

Earlier in July, a patent filed by Nintendo in December last year was uncovered suggesting an NX handheld console was very much on the cards.

These latest rumours suggest that those patents rather than just referring to the controller as previously expected, could now be the actual console itself.

Eurogammer's sources also suggest the console will come with a docking station to allow users to connect the console to their TV to carry on gaming on the big screen when they get home.

The site also claims that the console will be powered by an Nvidia Tegra chip, with development kits rumoured to be currently using the Tegra X1 chip found in the Shield Android tablet and the Google Pixel C tablet.

In what could be a strange move, but one that will no doubt flood gamers with waves of nostalgia, Nintendo is even supposedly complementation using cartridges for games rather than opting purely digital downloads as found on the Apple iPad or Shield, or discs as found the PS4 and Xbox One.

If the console is handheld focused, as the rumours suggest, a cartridge based system would make sense to appeal to a younger gift receiving audience, but with every other manufacturer in the market moving towards digital downloads as fast as they can, time will tell if the move makes sense or whether Nintendo should have gone for a cleaner digital only device instead.