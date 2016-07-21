Nintendo's new console available to order, but it's not what you expected

Nintendo has officially revealed its next console, but it isn't the long-awaited Nintendo NX. We still have to wait for more details on that particular beast.

Instead, the next console the Japanese gaming giant will be manufacturing and selling is the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition.

It's a tiny version of the company's first console with 30 games pre-installed and it's now available to pre-order through the Nintendo store, as well as other outlets.

It comes with a NES controller, with a port for an optional second gamepad on the machine, and is a step-up from the original device thanks to a HDMI output.

It will be in stores from 11 November priced at $59.99 in the States, £49.99 in the UK. A second NES controller will be priced at $9.99/£7.99. A Classic Controller or Classic Controller Pro can also be used with the new NES - they were both released for Wii and Wii U owners to get authentic experiences when playing Virtual Console games on their machines.

The console is now on pre-order in the UK, through Game.co.uk and, as mentioned, the Nintendo Store. And if you order one through the latter, you can get it with either a keychain or 8-bit Mario soft toy. For £10 more, you can get it with a dedicated messenger bag.

The games included with the NES Classic Edition are:

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Final Fantasy

Galaga

Ghosts'n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Mario Bros

Mega Man 2

Metroid

Ninja Gaiden

Pac-Man

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

Super C

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

If you can't wait until November to get your retro gaming fix, you could always build your own, multi-platform retro console, like we did. You can find out all about it here: