The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, first E3 trailer shows beautiful interactive world
Nintendo's new Zelda game is to be called: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the company confirmed using its presence at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles this year to show off a three minute long trailer of some of the gaming action gamers can expect.
With a huge beautiful open world taking centre stage, not much is know about the game aside from the fact that you'll be able to "Travel across fields, through forests and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the ruined kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning open-air adventure."
While Sony has VR, and Microsoft has Xbox One S, Nintendo is clearly hoping a focus on games exclusive to its platforms will be able to woo gamers into not completely forgetting them amongst the bash and crash of games like Gears of War and Ghost Recon: Wildlands.
We can see where the Breath of the Wild namesake came from. The game's huge vistas and inclusion of forest animals alongside a serene soundtrack is enough to destress anyone from a busy day at work.
The game is currently set for release sometime in 2017 and will launch on the Wii U as well as the company's next generation console the Nintendo NX.
Now breathe.
