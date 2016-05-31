First look of a Nintendo NX game: Watch the Rise - Race the Future teaser

Developer VD-dev Games has been creating titles for handhelds for many years, but seldom for home consoles or PC. Now it's unveiled its next major project, driving game Rise: Race the Future, and it's confirmed as coming to the Nintendo NX - possibly the first third-party to do so.

You can watch the teaser trailer below for what looks to be a sleek racing title. At the end of the video you'll see logos for all major formats, pretty much, including the Nintendo NX.

Some would see the existence of a logo exciting in itself. It's worth remembering though that Nintendo claims "NX" is just a codename, it could well change before the full release console is formally unveiled later this year.

READ: Nintendo NX: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Nonetheless, it's great to see that it'll be supported from the off. Let's hope the major publishers also follow suit.

READ: E3 2016: All the launches, games and consoles to expect

Nintendo Wii U owners will also be happy that their console will be supported too - a version of Rise: Race the Future will be coming to that device also, along with a 3DS edition.

As for the game, it is based in the near future with unique concept cars, powered by air lifting technology.

The cars have been designed by automotive designer Anthony Jannarelly, who has previously worked with Arab brand W Motors on their Lykan Hypersport and Fenyr Supersport hyper cars.

The ones in Rise certain look the business. Let's hope we get to see more at E3 2016.