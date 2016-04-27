The Legend of Zelda Wii U delayed until 2017, Nintendo NX version confirmed

After Star Fox Zero, the next (and possibly last) big name Nintendo title for the Wii U is The Legend of Zelda. However, it's in serious danger of missing the bus, as it has been put back again until 2017.

Originally planned for a 2015 release, the upcoming RPG has already had its release date shifted a few times. First to 2016 and now to 2017.

The latter decision has seemingly been made to make it a launch title for Nintendo NX, with the company confirming that it will be a simultaneous release for Wii U and NX next year.

Both versions are being developed "in tandem" and developers "need more time to polish the game".

The Nintendo NX has officially been given a March 2017 release date, so we might see The Legend of Zelda on both consoles around that time.

Better news is that visitors to E3 2016 in Los Angeles in June will get the chance to play the Wii U version of the game for the first time. It will be on Nintendo's booth at the show.

Strangely, it will be the only game playable on the show floor, with Nintendo revealing that it has changed its E3 strategy.

"It will be the only playable game Nintendo presents at the show, in order to provide attendees a complete immersion," it said in a statement.

