  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Still no Mario for iOS or Android, Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing instead

|
Pocket-lint Still no Mario for iOS or Android, Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing instead
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

- Next two games will be Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing

- Animal Crossing will interact with console games

- Both coming in autumn

Nintendo has revealed what its next two mobile apps will be but there's still no sign of Mario.

The company has revealed the two games that will follow its first app, Miitomo, and neither of them star the moustachioed plumber.

That's not to say they won't be popular in their own right though. The next two apps will be based on the Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing franchises. The latter could certainly prove to be a massive hit on iOS and Android for sure.

Fans of Fire Emblem shouldn't expect a similar game to Fire Emblem Awakening or the forthcoming Fates on 3DS. Instead, the mobile game will be "more accessible".

READ: Nintendo NX release date revealed but won't be at E3 2016

The iOS and Android version of Animal Crossing on the other hand will be intriguing for many as it will be "connected with the world of Animal Crossing for dedicated gaming systems". That means your actions on one game should directly affect the world in another.

Both games are coming this autumn and represent the second and third releases in Nintendo's previously announced five mobile apps strategy. There's still hope for Mario yet.

Nintendo has even hinted it will continue releasing mobile games in future by stating in its annual financial report that it hopes the mobile business will grow and be self-sustaining.

READ: Nintendo NX: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments