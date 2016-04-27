Still no Mario for iOS or Android, Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing instead

Nintendo has revealed what its next two mobile apps will be but there's still no sign of Mario.

The company has revealed the two games that will follow its first app, Miitomo, and neither of them star the moustachioed plumber.

That's not to say they won't be popular in their own right though. The next two apps will be based on the Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing franchises. The latter could certainly prove to be a massive hit on iOS and Android for sure.

Fans of Fire Emblem shouldn't expect a similar game to Fire Emblem Awakening or the forthcoming Fates on 3DS. Instead, the mobile game will be "more accessible".

The iOS and Android version of Animal Crossing on the other hand will be intriguing for many as it will be "connected with the world of Animal Crossing for dedicated gaming systems". That means your actions on one game should directly affect the world in another.

Both games are coming this autumn and represent the second and third releases in Nintendo's previously announced five mobile apps strategy. There's still hope for Mario yet.

Nintendo has even hinted it will continue releasing mobile games in future by stating in its annual financial report that it hopes the mobile business will grow and be self-sustaining.

