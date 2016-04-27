Nintendo NX release date revealed but won't be at E3 2016

Nintendo has officially revealed the date it plans to release its next home console. The Nintendo NX will hit stores in March 2017 around the world.

In addition, the company has confirmed that the "NX" name is still just a codename, it might be different when formerly released, and that it is different to other consoles on the market, including its own.

"For our dedicated video game platform business, Nintendo is currently developing a gaming platform codenamed 'NX' with a brand-new concept. NX will be launched in March 2017 globally," said the Japanese gaming giant in its annual financial report.

Nintendo also hints that its forray into mobile games will continue after the five titles it will launch over the next year. It will continue growing its "smart device business so that it is profitable". It will also continue to enhance "features of our new membership service called My Nintendo".

It has revealed that the next two mobile games, after the successful launch of Miitomo last month, will be based on its Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing franchises.

The Nintendo NX console has been rumoured for a while, with some speculation suggesting an E3 launch or even before. However, Nintendo itself has stated that the console will not be at E3 2016 and will instead "be unveiled later this year".

Nintendo launched Wii U at E3 more than a year before it became available and look what happened to that.