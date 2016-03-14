This is what Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time could look like on Nintendo NX

As we head towards the summer and E3 rumours of Nintendo's new console, the Nintendo NX, are bound to ramp up. For now though, with little actual information, it's more about what it might be capable of than anything concrete.

One thing we're pretty sure of though is that it will be on a par with PS4 and Xbox One in graphics terms at least. And that means we'll get some stunning-looking homegrown games.

More than likely that will include a Zelda game somewhere down the line, even if it's yet another refreshed and remastered version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

READ: This is what Mario could look like on Nintendo NX

We've already had versions for the GameCube and Nintendo 3DS, so a Nintendo NX special edition would not be contrary to company traditions. And if it looks anything as good as the Unreal Engine 4 recreation by CryZENx we will not be complaining.

PC owners can even check out his own-made demo yourselves.

The programmer has recreated the Death Mountain crater section of the classic RPG, using Unreal Engine 4, and you can download it to try out the area yourself. He's also posted a video showing how great it looks with modern lighting and textures which you can see below.

Hopefully, the Nintendo NX will be capable of much more than tarting up older games, but if we can get a classic or two like this demo, we'll be very happy too.

You can download the 730MB PC demo from the link provided on CryZENx's YouTube posting.