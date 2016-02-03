Nintendo’s first iPhone game is coming in March and stars… you

Yesterday, Nintendo revealed that its second iOS and Android app would feature a "familiar character" and that it would be an actual game. Today, it confirmed that its first dabble into the mobile market will be the much talked about Miitomo communication app, and that it will be released onto respective app stores next month.

The company has also stated that the five titles it has planned for iPhone and Android smartphones will be released throughout the next 12 months, with the last coming out in March 2017. And considering that it had previously suggested that Mario could feature in one of the games, that means we could even get a Mario title outside of Nintendo's own handhelds this year.

To begin with it will all be about Miitomo. And UK and Irish Nintendo fans will be able to pre-register to use the Mii-based messaging app from 17 February.

A Nintendo Account will need to be created from either a Nintendo Network ID, other social network account (such as Facebook or Twitter), or just a user email address. Those who pre-register will be notified the moment the app launches.

Pre-registration will be available on miitomo.com after the website launches (it's not available yet).

Miitomo enables users to interact with each other through their Mii avatars. Users will be able to ask each other bonkers questions such as "if you saw a nose hair sticking out of you friend's nose, what would you do?".

It's meant to be fun and throwaway - a bit like a family-friendly Snapchat.

A new My Nintendo rewards programme will also launch alongside Miitomo. It will reward users who interact with Nintendo products and services in many ways. Those who pre-register for a Nintendo Account from 17 February will gain a special bonus through the programme.