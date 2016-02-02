Nintendo’s second iPhone game could be Mario or Zelda

Nintendo has revealed that the second of five games it has planned for iOS and Android will feature one of its most recognisable characters. That could mean that we'll soon see Mario, Donkey Kong, Link or another of its main IPs on app stores.

Speaking during the conference call as part of its latest financial results, the Japanese giant said that the second mobile release will not be another social networking app, but a full game.

"The second game won’t be another communication app," said Nintendo CEO Tatsumi Kimishima.

"We plan to adopt one of our characters that fans are very familiar with."

In May last year, former company president, the late Satoru Iwata, stated that there will be five titles released for iPhone and Android smartphones initially, which would come out over a two year period.

READ: Nintendo will release 5 iPhone and Android games but not until 2017

"You may think it is a small number, but when we aim to make each title a hit," he said at the time.

It was also revealed that Mario is definitely slated to appear in one of them. Whether that's the next remains to be seen.

The first Nintendo app for smartphones will be Miitomo. It is more a communication service than a game as such, with players creating their own Mii and using it to chat with other Miitomo users.

It was originally slated for release in late 2015 but is now expected to appear in March this year instead.

There is no indication as yet of a release date for Nintendo's second title.