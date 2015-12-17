  1. Home
Nintendo Wii U owners get music streaming option thanks to Napster

- Napster Unlimited subscription needed

- App now available on Wii U

- Stream tracks through console or GamePad

From today, Nintendo Wii U owners will be able to stream music through their consoles thanks to a partnership between Nintendo and Napster.

Xbox One owners have had access to Groove Music for a while, with the latest dashboard update integrating the subscription service even more. And PS4 owners received access to Spotify, which now drives the PlayStation Music service. The Wii U was lacking in access to a similar service however, until now.

The deal with Napster means that Nintendo gamers can sign up for a Napster Unlimited subscription and be able to stream tracks and curated radio stations through the console itself or the Wii U GamePad.

The GamePad can also be used to easily search for a specific track, album or artist, as well as browse by genre and other filters.

Interested parties need to download the free Napster app from the Nintendo eShop and visit the Napster website to sign up for a subscription. New subscribers can try the service for free for 30 days and should they wish to continue it costs £10 a month.

Tracks can also be downloaded offline on a mobile device as part of a subscription. Napster is also offering a limited, Christmas promotion where the first three months of Napster Unlimited will cost just £1 instead of the usual 30-day trial period.

