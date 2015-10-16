Let’s a-go! Nintendo NX console SDK starts to arrive in developers’ hands

Nintendo has reportedly started to send out software development kits for its new console, the Nintendo NX.

The Wall Street Journal claims that "people familiar with the matter" told it that the SDKs have been sent to specific partners already, which suggests that the console will at least make an appearance in 2016 - most likely at E3 next June.

Some, including the paper, even suggest that the console could hit the streets next July in order to counteract diminishing sales of the 3DS and Wii U devices. However, we suspect Nintendo will first unveil the new console at the videogames show in the summer for a release at Christmas or even early the following year.

Sources also state that the mysterious NX will "likely include both a console and at least one mobile unit that could either be used in conjunction with the console or taken on the road for separate use". It is also said to be as powerful as the PS4 and Xbox One - something the Wii U lacked in the race for the next generation.

A Nintendo patent recently revealed the new console to have a screen on its controller, like the Wii U, but it will not use optical media.

Hopefully, we'll find out more in the coming months.