This is what Mario could look like on Nintendo NX

Little is known of Nintendo's next games console bar a codename, NX, and rumours that it could come in the form of a handheld that will double as a home console through some kind of docking station.

What we hope though is that it will at least rival the Xbox One and PS4 in terms of graphical power. While the Wii U is capable of 1080p visuals running at 60fps, its GPU is nowhere near as capable as those found inside the other two current generation machines. So while games like Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 (neither of which run in Full HD) look fantastic, they are just about as good as it gets.

A new console, therefore, could provide a massive leap for the Japanese gaming giant and we are very much looking forward to the next generation of Mario games especially. Ones with a higher level of graphical fidelity - games that look something like Aryok Pinerai's demo of Mario rendered in Unreal Engine 4.

And if the real deal looks anything like his concept project, we'll be very happy indeed.

Pinerai took the background assets from the Unreal marketplace, adding some real-world textures and flair that had already been created by others. He rendered Mario from scratch however, using the original animations simply as a blueprint for his own completely reworked character models and movement.

The end result is stunning looking and a glimpse at just how good Mario could look on the NX. Or, if Nintendo ever decided to release its biggest IPs onto the PS4, Xbox One or PC. We can only dream.