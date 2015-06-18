Skylanders Superchargers gets Nintendo stars as new figures... and they double as Amiibos

One of the most pleasant surprises of E3 2015 was provided by Activision and developer Vicarious Visions who revealed that not only does this year’s Skylanders game get vehicles for the first time, two massive Nintendo licensed characters will also be joining the fun.

Hammerslam Bowser and Turbo Charge Donkey Kong will be available as Skylanders figures, both in packs and separately and not only will they work in the new Skylanders Superchargers game they have switches on the base that, when flicked, turn them into Amiibos.

That means they will also work in Nintendo games.

Each of the two characters comes with an amazing array of moves that Nintendo console fans will instantly recognise, but they also each have their own dedicated vehicle accessory – a vital new component to this year’s game. Donkey Kong pairs up with the Barrel Blaster while Bowser works best with the Cloud Cruiser.

Although solo release details of both of the new Skylanders are yet to be revealed, we have been told that the two figures and their vehicles will come in specific starter packs. Donkey Kong will come with the Wii U version of the game, with another new, normal Skylander bundled, while Bowser and his vehicle will be included in the starter packs for the original Wii and the Nintendo 3DS.

Prices are yet to be revealed.