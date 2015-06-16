  1. Home
Star Fox Zero details emerge at E3 2015, arriving on Wii U end of 2015

Nintendo is going full steam ahead at E3 2015, with one of its best-known series, Star Fox, now confirmed for Wii U release at the end of 2015.

Officially entitled Star Fox Zero (thankfully we in Europe don't have to suffer the Lylat Wars name), this shooter looks bigger and better than ever before, with giant robot enemies and space-age landscapes to boot.

The classic sound effects and characters, a nod to the SNES original from way back in 1993, are brought bang up to date. You can fly, flip your ship into a "walker" (a feature that was in the never-released Star Fox 2), or drive the Landmaster tank and Gyrowing hovercraft. Different vehicles can be used in multiple levels for adding variety and longevity to gameplay.

The game's designer, Shigeru Miyamoto, spoke in Nintendo's E3 digital broadcast conference about how the Wii U control system is simpler than Star Fox 64's setup ever was. All guns are controlled via one button, while barrell rolls, u-turns and transforming into the walker each have their own dedicated buttons.

Star Fox Zero looks like it will fill a gap in the Wii U Christmas line-up, what with the lack of Zelda Wii U this year (a game that, we suspect, will continue to be pushed back before becoming a Nintendo NX launch title).

