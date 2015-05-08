Nintendo will release 5 iPhone and Android games but not until 2017

After releasing better than expected financial results yesterday, Nintendo has outlined its plans to move into the smartphone game, er, game.

It had previously revealed that it would look to bring some of its famous properties, including Mario, to the iPhone and Android devices, but company president Satoru Iwata explained more about the shift in policy during a dedicated results briefing.

Unfortunately, while that is great news for fan of Nintendo and its characters and titles, there will only be five games released initially. And you might have to wait two years to get the last of them. Its first, thankfully, will be available later this year.

"You may think it is a small number, but when we aim to make each title a hit and because we want to thoroughly operate every one of them for a significant amount of time after their releases, this is not a small number at all and should demonstrate our serious commitment to the smart device business," Iwata said.

Better news is that the smartphone game division will be headed by Mario Kart producer Hideki Konno. Also, that all of Nintendo's biggest franchises could make the leap.

"All of our IP can be considered for a smart device game," he added. "On the other hand, since the game business on smart devices is already severely competitive, even with highly popular IP, the odds of success are quite low if consumers cannot appreciate the quality of a game."

That, he explained, is why the company is loath to simply port existing titles to iPhone or Android. Instead, it is likely the new games will be separate from games already available or scheduled for future release on consoles such as Wii U, 3DS or the forthcoming Project NX.