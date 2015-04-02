Nintendo is adding classic N64 and DS games to its Wii U virtual console

As part of Nintendo's regular Nintendo Direct series, the Japanese company has revealed it will bring retro Nintendo 64 and Nintendo DS games to the Wii U virtual console service.

Your TV monitor and Wii U gamepad will provide multiple, duo-screen layout options while playing Nintendo DS virtual console games. Some games, however, will use your TV monitor as the main screen, and other games will use both screens as one connected screen, meaning you'll be able to select a layout that best suits the title you're playing.

For Nintendo 64 virtual console titles, you'll be able to select from one of three control schemes and configure different buttons. Both Nintendo 64 and Nintendo DS games can be played on the Wii U gamepad screen. What's more: if the Nintendo 64 game supported the rumble pack, the Wii U gamepad will rumble. Amazing.

The virtual console, which is a section within the Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo eShop, allows you to purchase and download games and other software for the Wii, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS consoles.

Everything is kicking off today, with the launch of two games, Yoshi's Island DS and Super Mario 64, which will be available for $9.99 each.