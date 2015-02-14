Nintendo doesn't want to make mobile games, but it will do a Mii app for smartphones

Nintendo has announced it is finally making a mobile device app: a Mii app, actually, for phones.

While speaking to Japan's Nikkei business daily, Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's president, admitted he's opposed to developing phone and tablet versions of Nintendo titles. He said prices for content aimed at phones and tablets are falling, so he's still wary of the category. Nevertheless, Nintendo will push forward with a Mii mobile app.

"We intend to develop products that will allow customers to identify with Nintendo products and make people pay attention to Nintendo games," Iwata explained. "It would be fun for players to use their Mii characters as icons on social media. We are currently developing an application that will allow users to do that."

A Mii is a digital avatar used across Nintendo's devices, and it enables gamers to display a caricature-like representation of either themselves or no one in particular. If you want to create a Mii on the Wii, you must use the Mii Channel app, where as the Mii Maker app works for the Wii U and 3DS. As for Miiverse, it's Nintendo's social network for Miis.

Nintendo's Mii mobile app will launch around when the company posts its full-year results. Although there are no details about what it might feature, Iwata thought it'd be fun for gamers to use their Mii characters as icons on social media.

The upcoming Mii app won't be Nintendo's first mobile app. It launched Pokedex for iOS in 2012.