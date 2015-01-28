Nintendo fans vindicated: Company in profit again and Wii U officially back in the game

Nintendo has posted its latest financial results and although it has halved its profits forecast for the financial year ending in March, the company is set to end in profit for the period. Basically, its strategies and dogged resilience over the Wii U and its games have paid of.

The company sold 1.91 million Wii U consoles in the quarter leading up to the end of the year. That is almost the same amount as it did in the Christmas period the year before, which shows that while it isn't getting the same amount of consumer love as the PS4 or Xbox One, it is still steadily being adopted by gamers worldwide.

Indeed, there are now 9.2 million Wii U consoles out there right now - enough to encourage developers and publishers to support the format. Nintendo also expects to sell a further 1.69 million units before the end of March this year.

And Wii U owners are thrifty in buying games for their consoles too, with the company having sold 52.87 million Wii U games to date. That's almost six games per owner.

In terms of the 3DS, it comes as no surprise that the European and American markets saw less than expected sales of the current models when the new ones are just around the corner.

The New 3DS and New 3DS XL have done well in Japan, for example, selling an accumulated 1.84 million units since launch.

