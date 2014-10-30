  Nintendo wants to watch you sleep, and help you do it better

It looks like gaming giant Nintendo is side-stepping into the life tracking business. Ninty has just announced that it's looking into "quality of life" tech including a sleep and fatigue sensor.

Rather than moving into the competitive market of wearables with a band like everyone else Nintendo wants to use a sensor that sits on the bed-side watching the user sleep. In a non-creepy way.

The gadget will watch your nightly movements, breathing and heart rate. This data can be uploaded to the cloud for analysis with results showing actions needed to improve sleep.

Nintendo plans to develop the technology with US health company ResMed that currently makes equipment for diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. So essentially ResMed is providing the tech and Nintendo will give it a brand name, it seems.

We'll be interested to see how well the device works without any sensors actually making contact with the sleeping person.

Whether this gadget will work with current Nintendo gaming hardware, or purely as a stand alone bit of kit that uploads directly, isn't clear. But Nintendo's CEO Satoru Iwata said, "putting smiles on people's faces is the goal of entertainment, the company has continued to develop, manufacture and market many different products." Maybe tracking sleep means being more awake for more entertainment? No, we couldn't see the link either.

Expect to hear more on this as Nintendo works towards a product for 2016.

