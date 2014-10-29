Nintendo turns financial corner as strong Wii U games line-up breathes new life into console

Nintendo had a great E3 trade show in Los Angeles this summer and that renewed enthusiasm in the industry for its flagging Wii U games console. Now the financial results for the six months ending September 2014 have confirmed that the company has officially turned a corner.

Not only is it in profit for the first time in a long period, but Wii U sales have dramatically increased thanks to triple-A titles such as Mario Kart 8 and Hyrule Warriors. Expectancy for future games, including the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros, has also benefited sales greatly.

Nintendo posted a profit for the quarter of 24 billion yen (£137.742 million) and sold 610,000 Wii U consoles - 100,000 more than it did in the quarter previously and considerably more than in the corresponding period last year.

READ: 5 reasons why Nintendo's Wii U has risen from the dead

In the last six months, that means Nintendo sold 1.12 million Wii U consoles thanks to the strong games line-up and is predicting that it will sell a further 2.48 million by the end of the financial year in March 2015.

In total, that will mean there will be more than 10 million Wii U consoles in circulation - certainly enough to encourage developers to consider it when planning future game releases.

The 3DS also performed well and the handheld version of Super Smash Bros proved to be very popular. Nintendo has sold 3.22 million units of the game worldwide to date.