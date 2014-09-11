Nintendo harks back to glory days with NES-styled 3DS XL

Nintendo of America has gone old school.

The company recently unveiled three new 3DS XL designs, one of which is a Nintendo Entertainment System-themed special edition. More specifically, it is NES controller-inspired throwback that will be sold exclusively at GameStop in the country from 10 October for $199.99 (about £120).

The second 3DS XL is a blue Persona Q that will hit store shelves on 25 November for $199.99, alongside the North American launch of Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth. Unfortunately, according to Eurogamer, Nintendo has no plans to launch the NES design or Personal Q design in UK or Europe.

The third themed-handset is based around Super Smash Bros. It will be available in red and blue versions on 19 September for $199.99. Like the Persona Q system, it will coincide with the upcoming release of Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS in October.

NES is Nintendo's 8-bit video game console that initially released in Japan in 1983 and is widely considered the best-selling console of its time, while the 3DS XL is a portable game console from Nintendo and is the larger model of the Nintendo 3DS.

Nintendo recently announced the next Nintendo 3DS system will launch in Japan on 11 October, with new features like NFC and an added controls. A release date has not yet been confirmed for North America or Europe.

