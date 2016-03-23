6 reasons why you should still buy a Nintendo Wii U

Although there have been recent rumours that suggest otherwise, Nintendo has firmly denied that it is halting manufacture of the Wii U console.

Even the most die-hard Nintendo fan will have to admit that it's been an unmitigated flop in comparison to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And the company can't escape the fact that, by the end of the Wii U's run, it is unlikely to have even sold as many units as it did its last reported "flop", the GameCube.

However, production, says Nintendo, will continue throughout 2016 at least. And we are thrilled at the news.

Why? Because it is still one of our favourite consoles and exclusively sports some of our favourite games.

So, if you haven't yet got yourself a Wii U, you might consider altering your stance and here are six reasons why.

You never know, enough support and it might rise like a phoenix from the flames...

You can get a Premium version of the Wii U - one with 32GB of on-board storage - for less than £240 these days. And that invariably includes a game or two as part of the bundle, even Mario Kart 8 or Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Considering it was £300 at launch without a game (well, it did include Nintendo Land, but that barely counts), it now represents far better value. You can also get a Basic Wii U, with just 8GB of internal storage, for around £180 without a game or even cheaper if you shop around. And if you already own a Wii, all the accessories, including the Wii Remotes, and the games are compatible.

At that price, therefore, it is attractive to families, especially those who already invested considerably in the Wii.

Admittedly, with price drops and retailer incentives, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are much closer in affordability to the Wii U. However, that is generally without a game and it is worth considering that with both, you also need to pony up an extra monthly amount online gaming through Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus.

Online Wii U games do not need a subscription.

In addition, the games that are available for both are more geared to an older, more hardcore player. There are fewer family oriented games, we feel.

Also, a lot of the brilliant original games are being rereleased under the Nintendo Selects badge, which means they cost just £20 a pop.

It might be older than some Wii U titles, but Mario Kart 8 is still a family fave and one of the best multiplayer driving/party games out there.

And although we've seen some excellent triple-A homegrown games for the console from Nintendo over the last couple of years, including other older titles like Pikmin 3, Super Mario 3D World, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Super Smash Bros and Hyrule Warriors, none have resonated across family groups quite as much as the return of the greatest kart racing franchise of all time.

The game is, quite simply, brilliant. In our review, we said that it is "a gorgeous looking, incredibly fun racing game that lives up to its 20-plus years of heritage. It is almost as great in simple single-player mode as it is when you've got mates around to share the fun", and we stick by that today.

While other console manufacturers might scream and shout about backwards compatibility with some former games, or charge a monthly fee to play them streamed over the internet, Nintendo has offered backwards compatibility on the Wii U from the beginning. You can play any older Wii title using Wii accessories without compromise.

In addition, the online Nintendo store, accessible through the Wii U, hosts many classic games from the manufacturer's past. They include Mario games for NES, SNES and beyond, and many many more. More recently, N64 classics like Wave race 64 and 1080 Snowboarding have been added to the playable list of games you can buy and download.

We might still be waiting for the Wii U-specific Zelda game (with some rumours suggesting it might be switched to the forthcoming Nintendo NX instead) but there have been two fantastic remasters of older Zelda games that are well worth owning.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD is a superb remake of the game originally available for GameCube and it is always surprising to us to find out how few people played the first release. With it now available on Wii U, that can be rectified.

Also, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD has more recently been released and it is an excellent remaster.

The two RPGs above show why Nintendo is held in such high regard for its role-players.

The craze for creation games continued with gusto thanks to the release of Super Mario Maker, which gives Wii U owners the tools and incentive to build their own retro 2D Mario platform game levels.

It has been hugely successful since being released last year as part of Mario's 30th anniversary celebrations, having sold a staggering 3.34 million copies by the end of 2015. Considering there are just over 12.5 million Wii U consoles in circulation, that means more than one in four Wii U owners have bought Super Mario Maker.

If Mario games are your bag, and have been since the beginning, this is an ideal opportunity to play thousands of fan created levels.

Yes, we have rose-tinted spectacles at times, but no other games console can offer that opportunity.

