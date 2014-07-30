Wii U not dead, console sales dramatically increase but Nintendo still hemorrhaging cash

Just when we all thought the Wii U was on its way out, year on year sales of the console have more than tripled. Nintendo sold 510,000 units globally between April and June this year in comparison to just 160,000 in the same period in 2013.

Admittedly, that doesn't put it in the same ball park as rivals PS4 and Xbox One, having still only sold 6.68 million units since its launch in November 2012, but recent software hits such as Mario Kart 8 and a strong E3 outing have encouraged gamers to give it a second chance.

Sadly for Nintendo though, the upturn in sales for its ailing home console is yet to impact on its cash flow. According to the company's first quarter financial year 2015 earnings report released today, the Japanese gaming giant's net sales revenues are down 8.4 per cent year on year, to 74.695 billion yen (£431.6 million). Worse news still is that it made a loss in the quarter of 9.924 billion yen (£57.33 million). It was in profit in the same period last year.

That can be put partly down to the declining sales of the 3DS, it sold almost 400,000 less units (3DS, 3DS XL and 2DS combined) than it did in the equivalent period last year. Also, the Wii has been discontinued, which naturally reflects sales performance.

Still, the Wii U grows stronger and its software sold almost four times as many games year on year. And we've seen what's on the horizon thanks to E3 and things are looking even rosier for the coming months and year.

