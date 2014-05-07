Wii U is dying, has Nintendo given up hope of saving console?

The Wii U is on its last legs, according to Nintendo's FY14 financial results posted today. Nintendo has posted massive losses, which it blames on the console, but it is the company's forecast for next year that puts the nail in the coffin of its "next-generation" machine.

Nintendo only expects to sell a further 3.6 million Wii U consoles globally from now until March 2015. And with Sony selling twice as many PS4s and Microsoft selling one-and-a-half times that amount of Xbox Ones in just over four months, it makes for very grim reading indeed.

In total, Nintendo has sold 6.17 million Wii U consoles worldwide to date, so the estimate is that, after two-and-a-half years of life the company will have shifted less than 10 million consoles. Consider that Nintendo's last big "failure", the GameCube, sold almost 15 million in an equivalent period and you can see that the writing is on the wall.

To rub salt in the wounds, the company lost a staggering £268.5 million in the financial year ending 31 March 2014, around £57 million more than it lost in 2013.

One shining light at the end of the tunnel for the gaming giant is that the 3DS and 2DS handheld consoles continue to sell well globally. Nintendo sold 12.24 million handheld gaming machines in the financial year and expects to sell a further 12 million in the following year too.

To date, it has sold an amazing 43.33 million 3DS (2DS) units. Software sales for the console are also on the up, with 6.789 million games sold for 3DS in the last year. A further 6.7 million are expected for next.