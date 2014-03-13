Super Mario-themed toys jumping into McDonald's Happy Meals

McDonald's and Nintendo have paired up for every 6-year-old's dream: Super Mario-theme toys in Happy Meals.

Beginning on 19 March, the toy inside every Happy Meal will be one of eight Super Mario-theme toys, including classic characters: Mario, Luigi, Toad, Donkey Kong and the classic Super Mushroom power-up.

Four of the toys will even be interactive including Mario's Hovering Coin, Donkey Kong Barrel Projector, a Super Sound Mushroom and Mario's Warp Pipe Embosser.

McDonald's and Nintendo are pitching the campaign to encourage kids to run, jump, and complete active tasks inspired by Mario and the gang.

Hey adults, we can't blame you if you borrow the toys from your children. Just make sure to give them back when you're done, okay?