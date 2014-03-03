  Nintendo wants to improve quality of life with new health division

Nintendo will focus on improving the quality of life for users "in enjoyable ways" over the next 10 years, Satoru Iwata, president of Nintendo, said in a letter on Monday. The news of Nintendo's refocusing follows struggling game sales caused by the Wii U.

The new quality of life endeavours will help expand Nintendo's user base, and at the same time, make users more concise about their health, Iwata said. The company has started a new health division as a result, which will focus on products for a new category of users.

"We have set 'health' as the theme for our first step and we will try to use our strength as an entertainment company to create unique approaches that expand this business," Iwata said. He didn't detail specific products that would be created under the new division.

"We believe that we can capitalize the most on our strengths through a hardware-software integrated platform business, and therefore this type of dedicated video game platforms will remain our core focus," Iwata said. "We will continue to value the spirit of originality described in our motto 'The True Value of Entertainment Lies in Individuality,' and will continue to provide products and services which pleasantly surprise people."

In January, Iwata revealed Nintendo won't follow the wearable trend that has taken the market recently. Instead Iwata said the company will "leapfrog" the competition with "non-wearables to monitor your health".

Even with the new health division, Nintendo says its video game division will "remain our core focus".