  Nintendo planning DS titles on Wii U GamePad, non-wearable health monitors

Nintendo has outlined its plan to get its mojo back after multiple quarters of slowing Wii U sales, at an investor meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.

The company started by reiterating that it won't be releasing its games for smartphones, and won't be ditching hardware anytime soon. Instead, smart devices will be used to "make connections with customers". The Nintendo 3DS will continue to be a driver for the company, while it doesn't expect to make much of a profit from the Wii U.

But there was a bit of good news right off the bat for Wii U users: Mario Kart 8 will hit the platform sometime in May.

Nintendo president Satoru Iwata also revealed big plans for the Wii U GamePad, Tve Wall Street Journal reports. The company will soon stream Nintendo DS titles to the Wii U GamePad through its Virtual Console service, after finally getting the technology behind it completed, Iwata said. Nintendo didn't reveal which, or when, games would be available.

Moving past consoles, Iwata revealed the company will be getting into the health market as its next business move. Nintendo won't follow the wearable trend that has taken the market recently, instead Iwata said the company will "leapfrog" the competition with "non-wearables to monitor your health".

It's going to be quite a while before the wraps are taken off its health business. Iwata and Co won't detail any products until later in 2014, with launch actually set for March 2016.

It was revealed that in 2013, Nintendo sold only 2.8 million Wii U consoles and expects to sell just 390,000 more. It has so far sold 5.86 million Wii U consoles since its launch. Considering that Sony sold 4.2 million PlayStation 4 units in just two months and Microsoft 3 million Xbox Ones, it is hard to see how the fortunes of that specific machine can recover. The PS4 hasn't even been released in Japan yet.

The sales figures of the 3DS are much more healthy, with the company selling 42.74 million units of its handheld consoles to date, 11.65 million of them in the period between April to the end of December last year. Of that, it sold 2.11 million 2DS consoles last Christmas alone.

Putting focus on the 3DS and new markets may be Nintendo's best bet.