  Nintendo 3DS game sales hit 'record-setting' 16 million in 2013

Nintendo wants to remind you that while Microsoft and Sony have experienced recent successes with their new gaming consoles it, too, has seen a significant uptick in sales. But for handheld games.

The company published an annual overview on Friday, revealing it sold a "record-setting" 16 million 3DS games in 2013. That's a 45 percent increase over last year. Nintendo also announced that US consumers gobbled up 11.5 million Nintendo 3DS, 3DS XL, and 2DS handheld consoles last year, compared to 35 million units total for lifetime sales.

Due to the response from consumers, Scott Moffitt, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo USA, claimed the company has no plans to slow down in 2014: "With more games featuring fan-favorite franchises on the way, the best days of Nintendo 3DS are still to come," he explained.

In fact, Nintendo has more Nintendo 3DS games planned for early 2014, including Bravery Default (launching on 7 February), Azran Legacy (launching on 28 February), Yoshi’s New Island (launching on 14 March), Disney Magical, (launching on 11 April), and more.

This news comes just a couple days after a US court ordered Nintendo to pay a royalty fee to a third-party company for every Nintendo 3DS or 3DS XL sold in the handheld console's history. It was the result of a patent dispute between Tomita Technologies and Nintendo over the 3D camera technology used in the devices.

Nintendo must pay 1.82 per cent of the wholesale price of every 3DS sold, totaling to around $3 (£2) per unit. That will set the company back around $105 million for the 35 million units it has sold to date.