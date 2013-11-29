  Super Mario 3D World recreated in hand shadow puppets (video)

Today might be dominated by the launch of the PlayStation 4 in the UK and other territories, but it's also a big day for Nintendo fans. Super Mario 3D World has now been released for the Wii U and to celebrate, Nintendo UK has commissioned and posted a rather unique video take on the franchise.

Utilising the talents of hand shadow puppeteer Drew Colby, a short piece was created inspired by the Shadow-Play Alley in the game itself. We love it and we think you will too.

Super Mario 3D World is available for the Nintendo Wii U now, priced at around £50. It's Mario's first 3D adventure on the console and allows up to four players to play co-operatively as you progress through some of the most inventive levels and lands you'll find in gaming this year.

You can buy it from anywhere that sells games or, alternatively, Nintendo UK's own online shop.

Let's a-go!