  Nintendo 3DS update: YouTube, Miiverse and unified accounts coming soon

Nintendo has announced an update for its portable gaming console Nintendo 3DS, which includes news that YouTube, Miiverse and unified accounts are all in the works.

The company revealed that a YouTube app is coming, giving gamers the ability to search, browse and watch videos directly from the 3DS. The app is expected to arrive in North America and Europe sometime in November.

The new 3DS update also brings Miiverse to the system. It's a social platform that allows gamers to interact and share their experiences through their own Miis. Miiverse is available through Nintendo Network for the Wii U, and it will be made available for the Nintendo 3DS in December.

Speaking of Nintendo Network, Nintendo has added Nintendo Network IDs to 3DS. That means gamers can now register the same Nintendo Network ID on their Wii U and their 3DS, essentially combining their balance on both systems. This also means they can buy games from the eShop on either system with the same account. Both systems previously used different wallets.

This new Nintendo Network functionality also enhances Miiverse, because 3DS games will soon have their own communities, and gamers can then transfer their activity across systems. Nintendo said more and future Nintendo products will also use Miiverse and Nintendo Network IDs, suggesting a first step toward unification of the 3DS and Wii U.

Nintendo didn't specify when unified accounts would land, but we can assume it will be before the end of the year to coincide with the YouTube app and Miiverse updates. For more information about what to expect from Nintendo, check out the company's 30-minute Nintendo Direct video below.