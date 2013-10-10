Nintendo opens online store for UK with limited edition Pokemon 3DS XL consoles on offer

Nintendo has opened its own online store in the UK, selling hardware and games for the 3DS family, Wii and Wii U. There are also games to buy for the original DS.

It aims to stock every newly-released Nintendo-published game and promises exclusives that can only be found on the site, so is a must-visit for diehard Nintendo fans. One of the big draws for the launch of the site is that you can pre-order limited edition Pokemon X or Pokemon Y 3DS XL handhelds. And with £20 off, too.

The site also offers free standard delivery, arriving to locations in the UK within two to three days. If you order goods worth more than £200 in one transaction, it will deliver them the next day as long as your order is placed before 8pm.

Additionally, consoles bought from the Nintendo UK online store will come with an extra 12 months on the warranty. And it will respond to questions sent to the support email address even if they are not about issues or complaints - like "shop assistants".

It seems as if the UK is first to get such a service, for once. There is currently no word on whether the US will get its own Nintendo online store.