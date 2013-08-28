Nintendo cuts Wii U Deluxe price by $50, goes into effect 20 September

Nintendo announced on Wednesday that its Wii U console will now cost $50 (£32) less than originally priced.

The Wii U is a nine-month-old video game console from Nintendo and the successor to the Wii, and it’s the first Nintendo console to support high-definition graphics. With the ability to produce video output up to 1080p, Nintendo hoped to cater to "core" gamers on competitors' systems like the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. However, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One landing in the months ahead, the Wii U has suddenly found itself not so new or enticing.

To encourage consumers to buy the Wii U, Nintendo has announced that it will drop the price of the Deluxe bundle. The console comes in two options: a "Basic" white-coloured version with 8 GB of internal Flash storage, and a "Deluxe" black version with 32 GB of Flash storage. While the basic console will keep its originally price tag, Nintendo said the Deluxe would cost $300 from 20 September.

The new price makes the Wii U $100 less than the PlayStation 4 and $200 less than the Xbox One. That's ideal for budget-conscious gamers, but we have a feeling Nintendo's target audience - core gamers - might still want to hand over their wallets to Microsoft and Sony come this winter.

There's no word on if this price strategy will roll out globally, but for now it's the new suggested retail price in North America