  Bethesda abandons Wii U

More bad news for Nintendo and the Wii U as yet another developer has confirmed that it isn't developing for the games console.

Bethesda, famous for games like The Elder Scrolls, has reportedly said in a recent interview that it isn't developing any of its upcoming games for the Wii U.

"None of the game's we've announced are being developed for the Wii U, so it's guaranteed that none of those games are coming to Wii U," Bethesda VP of PR and marketing Pete Hines told Joystiq.com at QuakeCon, with regards to The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Evil Within.

"Will any future ones come out? I can't say for sure, in our near-term focus it's not on our radar."

Bethesda isn't the only publisher to abandon the console: EA has said that it isn't releasing the latest FIFA 14 or Madden games on the console.

Both give a range of excuses including poor sales and hardware limitations. In Nintendo's recent quarterly earnings report it announced that it had sold only 160,000 Wii U consoles in the last 90 days, and less than the seven-year-old Wii console.