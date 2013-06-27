  Angry Birds Trilogy arriving for Wii and Wii U in August

Rovio Entertainment and Activision announced on Thursday that Angry Birds Trilogy would land for Wii and Wii U in North America on 13 August.

Angry Birds Trilogy - which is co-developed by Rovio Entertainment, Exient Entertainment and Housemarque, with Activision acting as publisher - is a compilation video game that contains Angry Birds, Angry Birds Seasons and Angry Birds Rio.

The game originally released last autumn for Xbox 360 and Kinect, PlayStation 3 and Nintendo 3DS, and has sold over one million copies worldwide. The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game notably support motion controls along with the traditional controllers.

Angry Birds Trilogy for Wii and Wii U will feature 140 hours of gameplay, 30 episodes and new, exclusive levels. The existing version for other platforms also offers new levels and interactive animations, including 150 new puzzles via an Anger Management DLC pack that Rovio recently released for PS3.

Petri Järvilehto, executive vice-president at Rovio, revealed in February that Angry Birds would port to Wii and Wii U in 2013, but he did not provide a specific date at the time.

Today's news follows an announcement from Rovio Entertainment earlier this month about a new game - called Angry Birds Go! - that it's developing for the popular Angry Birds franchise.

Angry Birds Go! is Rovio's sixth game in the Angry Birds series, with the other titles including Angry Birds, Angry Birds Seasons, Angry Birds Space, Angry Birds Star Wars and Angry Birds Friends. Rovio also launched an Angry Birds Toons cartoon series in March 2013, and it is working on an Angry Birds movie set for release in 2016.