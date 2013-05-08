  EA says Wii U isn't powerful enough for next-gen games

Nintendo's Wii U console could miss out on next-generation gaming content from EA because of its lack of power. The new console, which has experienced relatively poor sales since launch, is unlikey to match the PS4 or Xbox 720 for power when they arrive.

EA's Technical Director of Frostbite, Johan Andersson, says Frostbite 2 was tested on the console and results were "not too promising". Bad enough, in fact, that Nintendo made the decision not to port Frostbite 3, which will power Battlefield 4. EA has around 15 games planned for the new technology, all of which might never make it to the Wii U.

Given the astonishing nature of Battlefield 4's graphics, we wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo's console couldn't manage it. It wouldn't only be BF4 that gamers missed out on though, as the next Star Wars and Mass Effect titles will also probably run using Frostbite 3. Given Nintendo was pushing the Wii U console for the gaming hardcore, this isn't good news.

For those who are interested, EA recently took us to Stockholm for a peek at Battlefield 4. If you fancy witnessing something truly next generation, then it is worth reading our preview and looking at the gameplay trailer DICE has released.