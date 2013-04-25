  Nintendo E3 press conference cancelled, says no hardware to announce

Games conventions are normally about games companies holding conferences about their upcoming releases, but that's not going to be the case for Nintendo at this year's E3. The Japanese company has confirmed that it won't be holding any press events during the show.

Nintendo said that its Nintendo Direct broadcasts, which are beamed out over the internet, are more than good enough to get the news out on the latest announcements.

It’s a trend that many companies are starting to take rather than focusing their efforts on big expensive tradeshows.

Nintendo will be present at E3 in Los Angeles in June, however, just showing off games.

According to gaming trade publication MCV, Iwata told investors: "Instead, at the E3 show this year, we are planning to host a few smaller events that are specifically focused on our software lineup for the US market. I did not speak at last year’s presentation, and I am not planning to speak at these events at the E3 show this year either."

The company has also confirmed that it's not planning on launching any new hardware at the show after the launch of the Wii U console and 3DS handheld console last year.

The news comes as the company had to admit it was still selling more of its older Nintendo Wii consoles than the newer Nintendo Wii U, suggesting that consumer appetite for the company's next-generation console hasn't been that great.

In Nintendo's latest earning report, it said it had sold 3.45 million Wii U consoles since its launch last year and only 300,000 in the last quarter, compared to the 3.98 million Wii consoles in the same time frame.

Meanwhile both Microsoft and Sony are expected to have plenty of announcements at the show, following the respective launches of their new consoles.

Sony launched the PS4 in February, but has yet to detail what it will look like, while Microsoft has confirmed it will be holding a reveal on 21 May, two weeks before the show starts.