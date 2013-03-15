  1. Home
Donkey Kong Country Returns to hit 3DS, play it on new Pikachu console

43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Donkey Kong Country Returns is header for the 3DS. The game put many a smile on the faces of Wii gamers the world over and we expect the 3DS version, which launches on 24 May, to do the same.

Alongside Donkey Kong Country Returns is a further exciting addition to the 3DS family, in the form of a Pikachu special edition of the console. The 3DS Xl has Pikachu's face slapped on the top, so you can stare at the Pokémon to your heart's content.

In the Pikachu package is a 4GB SD memory card and it should price match with the £199 cost of the UK 3DS XL when it launches on 24 March.

As for Donkey Kong Country - which you should most definitely be playing when it launches - there is a video of it in action in 3D on the 3DS's eShop.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Gates to Infinity launches on 24 March, along with the Pikachu console and should keep 3DS gamers happy until the Kong arrives. It features a clever twist on normal Pokémon gameplay, using augmented reality to let you scan for imaginary level entrances in the world around you.

Purchasing a 3DS XL and Mystery Dungeon will also net you a choice of one free downloadable game, either Super Mario 3D Land, Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask, Art Academy: Lessons for Everyone!, Star Fox 64 3D or Freakyforms Deluxe: Your Creations, Alive!

