Wii U prices slashed by £50 at Asda

Nintendo may be adamant that it will not be cutting the price of the Wii U console, even though it has not performed as well as initially forecast, but that isn't stopping retailers from slashing their own prices in order to shift stock.

UK superstore Asda is now offering the 32GB Wii U Premium Pack - with Nintendo Land - for £249, and the 8GB Wii U Basic Pack for £199. Those prices each represent £50 price drops, which in the case of the Basic Pack is 20 per cent off the original RRP.

The deal seems to be through Asda Direct - the company's online service - although you can also "click and collect" your purchase in any Asda store for free.

Many Wii U games have also been dropping in price recently, with Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed being available on Amazon.co.uk for £14.99. Launch title Batman Arkham City: Armored Edition is also under £20 on Amazon - £18.95 to be precise - and there was a brief period when flagship title ZombiU was available on the site for less than £25 (although that's now passed).

Asda and Amazon's price drops for the Wii U and specific games may not be great news for Nintendo and the software publishers who are supporting the new console, but they're great news for those who waited until after Christmas to snap up a new games machine.

Remember, the PS4 will most likely be twice as expensive considering the tech showcased during Sony's recent Future of PlayStation event. And Nintendo has announced that there will be a new 3D Mario game, Mario Kart and Zelda for the Wii U. Those will be worth the entrance fee alone, surely?