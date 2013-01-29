Wii U sensation Little Inferno coming to iPad Thursday 31 Jan

Little Inferno, the game by Tomorrow Corporation - developer of World of Goo and Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure - has been one of the most talked-about downloadable titles on Wii U since the console's launch. Now it's coming to iPad this week - and we simply can't wait.

The puzzle/adventure game gives you a fireplace to work within and is a sort-of Tamagotchi for arsonists. The idea is to burn increasingly expensive in-game collectibles in order to afford even more ludicrously lavish gifts. Then you burn them, too.

Of course, there's more to it than that. For a start, it has a plot - of sorts - so there's a point to the constant destruction of childhood toys. And the puzzle element comes from unlocking new items to burn through finding hidden combos and the like - meeting set tasks by burning several items at once to interesting new effects.

Currently available on PC and Wii U (through Nintendo's eShop), Little Inferno will hit Apple's App Store on Thursday 31 January for iPad 2 and up. Not sure what price it will be yet, but Tomorrow Corporation promises that there will be no in-app purchases, just a one-off payment.

Let's just hope that Sparky the Fire Dog doesn't manage to get it pulled from the eShop and subsequently the App Store after release.