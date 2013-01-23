  1. Home
'All-new Zelda' game confirmed for Wii U

During the Nintendo Direct vidcast, broadcast 23 January, the company confirmed that an "all new Zelda" title is in the works for Nintendo Wii U.

In what isn't such a shock move, Nintendo appears to be teasing some of its pre-E3 show announcements. While the lid wasn't exactly lifted on the forthcoming Zelda title, Nintendo did reveal that it "will take [Nintendo] some time to complete". Whether that means no Zelda for Wii U until 2014 we can't be sure. We sure do hope not.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda, alluded to the fact that the forthcoming title won't have a linear storyline like the previous games, for a more open and immersive experience. That means an end to ordered dungeon missions which, we presume, will mean being clever about which objects are collected from which areas in which order. Sounds like a lot of programming is to be done. 

The other biggie is that the upcoming Zelda Wii U title won't be a single player. That's right, it sounds as though multiplayer options are also in development - though no word on how many nor how that will be implemented as yet. About time Zelda worked its way into the modern era.

In the meantime, the company has shown off the HD reworking of the GameCube classic Zelda: Wind Waker, which will be available for Wii U. Will that be enough to keep Zelda-hungry fans satisfied?

Given the waning sales of the console in Japan, Nintendo needs to get its next-gen Zelda game out post haste. We can't wait to see what they've come up with.

