Nintendo: New 3D Mario and Mario Kart for Wii U coming this year
Nintendo has announced it will be bringing a new 3D Mario platform game and a new version of Mario Kart to its Wii U console later in the year.
Confirming the new games in a Nintendo Direct presentation, Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's president, revealed that Nintendo EAD Tokyo, the development team behind Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Wii, and Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS, is working on an all-new 3D platformer featuring the portly plumber.
The company is also working on Mario Kart Wii U - "A series that has seen one instalment for each console release," said Iwata. Obviously, that doesn't include the original Nintendo Entertainment System.
Read: Nintendo Wii U review
Nintendo, he also revealed, will announce further details in June at E3 in Los Angles - the world's biggest gaming trade show. And will have playable versions of each title for the press and games trade to try out.
Certainly, a high-definition 3D Mario game has been in great demand since the Wii U was released - and by that, we mean a virtual 3D platform game like Super Mario Galaxy or the classic Super Mario 64, not one that requires 3D glasses.
No other details were forthcoming for now.
In related news, Iwata also confirmed that Nintendo will launch a number of other new Wii U titles in 2013, including Wii U Fit and two new Legend of Zelda games.
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments