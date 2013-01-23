  Nintendo: New 3D Mario and Mario Kart for Wii U coming this year

Nintendo has announced it will be bringing a new 3D Mario platform game and a new version of Mario Kart to its Wii U console later in the year.

Confirming the new games in a Nintendo Direct presentation, Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's president, revealed that Nintendo EAD Tokyo, the development team behind Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Wii, and Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS, is working on an all-new 3D platformer featuring the portly plumber.

The company is also working on Mario Kart Wii U - "A series that has seen one instalment for each console release," said Iwata. Obviously, that doesn't include the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

Nintendo, he also revealed, will announce further details in June at E3 in Los Angles - the world's biggest gaming trade show. And will have playable versions of each title for the press and games trade to try out.

Certainly, a high-definition 3D Mario game has been in great demand since the Wii U was released - and by that, we mean a virtual 3D platform game like Super Mario Galaxy or the classic Super Mario 64, not one that requires 3D glasses.

No other details were forthcoming for now.

In related news, Iwata also confirmed that Nintendo will launch a number of other new Wii U titles in 2013, including Wii U Fit and two new Legend of Zelda games.